‘Operation Guardian’ in Indianapolis Targets Guns, Drugs And Criminals

It was state, a local, federal partners making arrests over the last two weeks. These offenses include drug related crimes, weapons violations, and murder.

Published on September 26, 2025

'Operation Guardian' in Indianapolis Targets Guns, Drugs And Criminals. It was state, a local, federal partners making arrests over the last two weeks. These offenses include drug related crimes, weapons violations, and murder.

Tony Katz:  

As you heard in the top of the hour news the report from John Herrick, news director for WIBC, 116 people arrested in Indianapolis. Part of something called Operation Guardian.

It was state, a local, federal partners making arrests over the last two weeks. These offenses include drug related crimes, weapons violations, and murder. Good work recovering 29 crime guns, 3 machine gun conversion devices, 436 grams of methamphetamine, 15 fentanyl pills, over 5 pounds of cocaine. I was gonna make a joke at it, but really, I should not. Over $59,000 was recovered and one stolen vehicle. I mean, we’ve got the photos, including stacks of one hundreds that were under the under the carpet. It was under the under the padding. Criminals… We’re gonna look under the carpet. I’m just saying, you need to be thinking much better.

