47 Charges for Ex-Martinsville Teacher After New Victim Comes Forward

Source: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office / Morgan County Sheriff’s Offic

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – The case against former Martinsville substitute teacher Brittany Fortinberry has escalated, with prosecutors adding five new charges following accusations from another teenage victim. The 32-year-old now faces a staggering total of 47 charges involving at least six victims.

New Allegations Expand Case

The latest charges were filed after a new victim came forward, alleging Fortinberry provided them with marijuana and engaged in sexual activities on two separate occasions. Additionally, Fortinberry allegedly sent nude photos to the victim via Snapchat.

The growing number of charges and victims underscores the severity of the allegations against the former teacher.

Recapping the Investigation

This marks a substantial expansion from the previous set of charges. Fortinberry was most recently facing 41 counts after prosecutors added a dozen charges, including incest and child molesting, detailing severe allegations of sexual abuse against two additional minors.

The initial investigation into Fortinberry began in August 2024 after a 15-year-old victim’s grandmother reported the teen had been molested, sent nude pictures, and drugged by the teacher.

The case gained wider attention after details emerged from an article in March, which revealed a shocking allegation from a 15-year-old victim. The teen claimed that he and several other boys were forced to wear “Scream” masks” and would “rotate every 15 minutes” during group sexual encounters at her home. Police also have reason to believe that Fortinberry threatened to kill herself if the boys reported the incidents.

Fortinberry, who was a substitute teacher for Martinsville schools, previously faced 29 counts, including child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The ongoing legal process and mounting charges highlight the serious nature of the allegations involving multiple minors. Her husband is reportedly filing for divorce.