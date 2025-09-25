Listen Live
Convenience Stores Are Winning the Breakfast Battle

Published on September 25, 2025

Convenience stores like WaWa, Sheetz, Buc-cees and Casey’s General Stores are pulling in more breakfast customers, and fast-food chains are feeling the loss.

A new report from Circana shows morning visits to fast-food restaurants rose just 1% in the three months ending in July. During the same time, visits to food-forward convenience stores jumped 9%.

This trend is especially visible in Indiana, where Casey’s General Store has a large footprint in small towns and rural communities. Known for its famous breakfast pizza and made-to-order meals, Casey’s has become a go-to stop for Hoosiers on their morning commute. The chain reported same-store sales growth of 5.6% for prepared food and beverages this summer. There are about 145 Casey’s stores across Indiana.

Casey's logo displayed on smartphone screen
Source: Cheng Xin / Getty

Convenience stores are growing because people want quick meals, fresh food, and variety. They also stop in while fueling up their cars, making it an easy choice for Indiana drivers.

Key stats:

  • U.S. foodservice sales at convenience stores hit $121 billion in 2024.
  • 72% of consumers now see c-stores as a real alternative to fast food, up from 56% a year ago.
  • Wawa and Casey’s have grown their customer base, while McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s combined lost 3.5% of their base since 2022.

For Hoosiers, stores like Casey’s aren’t just gas stops anymore. They’re becoming the state’s new breakfast destinations.

