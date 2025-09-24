todd-rokita-warns-indy-council-on-immigration

Source: PHOTO: Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS— Attorney General Todd Rokita has issued a strong warning to the Indianapolis City-County Council, threatening legal action if the council uses its budget authority to restrict the Marion County Sheriff’s Office from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

The official sent a letter this week stating that using budget cuts to block the sheriff’s cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would be a direct violation of Indiana law.

The letter argues that such a move would “endanger Indianapolis residents” and “shield illegal aliens, including those who commit crimes.”

The warning comes after a September 3 budget hearing where some council members reportedly criticized the sheriff’s office for its assistance with federal immigration enforcement. According to the letter, some councilors threatened to disapprove the sheriff’s budget proposal if he did not discontinue his cooperation with ICE.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has assisted federal authorities with the detention of federal prisoners, including illegal aliens, for nearly three decades through a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service. The official’s letter emphasizes that Indiana law prohibits local governments from providing sanctuary by restricting immigration-related enforcement activity.

In a social media post, Rokita stated, “With crime surging in our capital, it is remarkable that some councilors are actually pushing policies that would help shield illegal aliens, including those who commit crimes, from being deported. If the Council goes down this path, my office will act swiftly to enforce the law and keep Hoosiers safe.”

The Attorney General’s office said it will be monitoring the council’s next budget committee meeting on Wednesday to evaluate its compliance with state law.