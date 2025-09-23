Listen Live
Local

Indiana Parole Board Hears Clemency Plea for Roy Lee Ward

The hearing included testimony from law enforcement, first responders, and Payne’s family.

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Roy Lee Ward Execution
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys for Roy Lee Ward urged the Indiana Parole Board on Monday to grant clemency, citing his recent autism diagnosis and expressions of remorse. Ward, convicted of raping and murdering 15-year-old Stacy Payne in 2001, is scheduled for execution on Oct. 10.

Ward did not attend the hearing, instead submitting a written affidavit asking his lawyers to speak on his behalf to avoid causing further distress to Payne’s family.

His legal team told the five-member board that Ward does not meet the clinical definition of a psychopath and has acknowledged his mental health challenges. “Roy has feelings,” one attorney said. “He’s recognized his disabilities and sought help.”

The hearing included testimony from law enforcement, first responders, and Payne’s family. Deputy Attorney General Tyler Banks urged the board to deny clemency, citing the brutality of the crime and the two separate jury decisions that imposed the death penalty.

Julie Wininger, Stacy’s mother, spoke last, describing the enduring pain of losing her daughter. “Grief doesn’t just break our hearts,” she said. “It reshapes who we are.”

Ward pleaded guilty in 2022 and remains the only person on Indiana’s death row with two death sentences from separate juries. The parole board will issue a recommendation to Gov. Mike Braun, who holds sole authority to grant clemency.

Ward’s attorneys have also asked the Indiana Supreme Court to stay the execution, raising concerns about the state’s lethal injection protocol following the May execution of Benjamin Ritchie.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local

Indiana Senator Jim Banks Targets Discord Over Violent Acts

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

Micah Beckwith
Local

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Fights Back Against Former Staffer

Local

Dump Truck Driver Dies in Crash at Danville Home

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close