Congressional Candidate Aims to Tackle Indy Crime

Published on September 22, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — With crime a persistent issue in the city, Democratic congressional candidate George Hornedo recently shared his “A Safer City” plan; a policy framework designed to address crime through a combination of prevention, community rebuilding, and accountability.

“For too long, politicians have promised safer streets without delivering real solutions,” Hornedo said. “Every Indianapolis family deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood, no matter their zip code. That requires long-term strategies that actually prevent violence, rebuild trust, and keep families safe.”

A 10-Pillar Approach to Public Safety
Hornedo’s plan is built on ten pillars of safety and justice, each with a focus on comprehensive reform. The candidate, who previously served as a presidential appointee at the Department of Justice, emphasized that his approach is rooted in experience and data-driven strategies.

The key pillars of the plan include:

Mental Health Crisis Response: Diverting nonviolent calls from police by launching 24/7 neighborhood-based crisis teams.

Support for Survivors: Funding trauma recovery centers and ensuring victims receive legal, housing, and financial assistance.

Gun Violence as a Public Health Crisis: Expanding programs like Cure Violence and focusing on shutting down illegal gun trafficking networks.

Rebuilding Trust: Proposing civilian oversight with real power, mandating de-escalation training, and banning military-grade equipment for police.

Breaking the Cycle of Incarceration: Expanding job training, apprenticeships, and housing for returning citizens, as well as strengthening clean slate laws.

Juvenile Justice Reform: Prioritizing diversion, restorative justice, and mentorship to help young people find success outside of the justice system.

Hornedo stated that his plan is a rejection of what he calls the “reactive” approach to public safety, which he says often includes measures like curfews and fines that negatively impact already struggling families. Instead, he advocates for a “smart on crime” strategy that focuses on prevention.

The Broader Fair Shot Agenda
The A Safer City plan is part of Hornedo’s broader Fair Shot Agenda, which aims to tackle what he calls the root causes of crime, including poverty. Citing statistics that show one in four children in the district live in poverty, Hornedo argued that desperation often fuels crime.

“To me, the single biggest policy failure in this country is poverty,” he said. “And if you don’t feel like you have opportunities, if you don’t feel a sense of belonging, that’s where you end up involved in things like gang violence.”

Hornedo’s campaign argues that safety and fairness are not in conflict, but are instead interconnected goals that require a forward-looking vision to achieve. “We can’t keep doing the same things and expecting different results,” Hornedo said. “My plan is about treating gun violence as the public health crisis it is, investing in prevention, and making sure our justice system delivers accountability and opportunity, not just punishment.”

George Hornedo is running for Congress in Indiana’s 7th Congressional District, challenging Andre Carson, who has held the seat since 2008. You can listen the full interview HERE.

