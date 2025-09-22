Listen Live
Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans

Published on September 22, 2025

NFL: SEP 21 Colts at Titans
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans

The Colts are showing balance, discipline, and firepower on both sides of the ball.

With a mistake-free offense, playmakers at every level, and an opportunistic defense, this team looks legitimately dangerous early in the season.

Take a look below at the Notable Takeaways From Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans.

Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

Team

3-0 Start – The Colts are 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

41 points are the most in a game since Week 9 of 2021.

They’ve scored 29+ points in each of their first three games – a feat not achieved since 1969.

Zero turnovers through three games – a first in franchise history.

NFL: SEP 21 Colts at Titans
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Daniel Jones

Most passing yards through 3 games by a Colt since Andrew Luck (2016).

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Source: Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty

Jonathan Taylor

Most rushing yards through 3 games in team history since at least 1970.

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Source: Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty

Michael Pittman Jr.

Passed Raymond Berry for 5th-most receiving yards by a Colt in their first 6 seasons.

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Grover Stewart

Blocked a field goal to end the half – first Colts block since Week 5 of 2022 (also Stewart).

NFL: SEP 21 Colts at Titans
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

