Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Speaks For First Time Since Husband’s Death

Kirk's Widow Erika Speaks For First Time Since Husband's Death

Turning Point USA's chapter at Indiana University in Bloomington is planning a vigil for Sunday night on campus to honor Charlie Kirk.

Published on September 13, 2025

Erika Kirk
Erika Kirk (Turning Point USA)

PHOENIX — Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, spoke to the public for the first time since her husband was killed.

In an address to the nation from Turning Point USA’s headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, Erika Kirk said she refuses to let the movement her husband started die and believes it will only grow stronger.

“If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country,” she said.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was speaking at a TPUSA event on the campus of Utah Valley University on Wednesday when he was assassinated. The FBI said on Friday that they took a suspect into custody in connection to the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson.

Erika Kirk said Charlie was a great person, father to their two young children, 3 and 1, and Christian.

“Charlie always said that he wanted to be remembered for his courage and his faith,” she added.

Erika Kirk also thanked President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for their love and support in this current time and over the years.

Turning Point USA, which Charlie Kirk co-founded, is a group dedicated to promoting conservative politics among high school and college students with representation in all 50 states.

The TPUSA chapter at Indiana University in Bloomington said they plan to honor Charlie with a vigil on their campus Sunday night. Owen Hurd is a member and the former president of the group. He told WISH-TV that he got the chance to meet Charlie a few years ago and appreciated how personable he was.

“I think the work he did was truly irreplaceable and I think he is an irreplaceable person,” Hurd said.

Hurd called Kirk’s assassination shocking, saying he’s seen too many people showing a lack of humanity and respect for Kirk and his family after he was killed.

“People need to realize that a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old lost their father that day,” said Hurd. “This is a tragic event regardless of whether you agree or disagree with him.”

Turning Point said their fall tour and AmericaFest event will go on and Charlie Kirk’s podcast will also continue.

