Indiana Fever to Face Atlanta Dream in WNBA Playoffs

Mitchell Layton

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever will face the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs in a best-of-three series that starts on Sunday September 14.

In the regular season, the Fever and the Dream faced each other four times resulting in an even split, 2-2, series. Fever Head Coach Stephanie White said at practice on Thursday that they have been busy.

“We want to add some different things. We’re adding and tweaking things with some new actions heading into the playoffs,” said White.

The Fever have had a chance to practice and take some time for recreation too, which White says has been a good thing.

“It’s nice to have had an opportunity with this group for 10 days and then hopefully now these extra five days that we have are days where we can continue to fight for continuity,” said White.

The Fever have five players out for the rest of the season with injuries, one of which is Caitlin Clark. Fever guard Lexie Hull says the challenges this season have made the group more tight knit because they’ve gone through so much.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to surprise some people,” said Hull at practice Thursday.

The Fever enter the postseason following a 24-20 regular season record, setting new franchise benchmarks for wins in a season and total road wins (10). This year marks the first time the team has reached the postseason in back-to-back seasons since the 2015 and 2016 campaigns, both of which were during Stephanie White’s first stint as Fever head coach.

To clinch their spot in the playoffs, the Dream set a new franchise record for the most wins in a season with 30 wins, doubling their total from last season, while ending the year with an 88-72 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Sept. 10.

The schedule for the series is as follows:

Game 1: Sun., Sept. 14 at Atlanta at 3 pm EST

Game 2: Tue., Sept. 16 at Indiana at 7:30 pm EST

Game 3*: Thurs., Sept. 18 at Atlanta TBD *=if necessary