Trump says suspect in custody in Charlie Kirk Assassination
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

Senator Jim Banks from Indiana talks about the loss of Kirk and his interactions with the Turning Point USA Founder

Published on September 12, 2025

FBI SEEKS HELP
Source: @FBI / @FBI

Tony Katz:  

So, as the FBI told us, in law enforcement in Utah told us they know how the killer of Charlie Kirk got into Utah Valley University. They were able to track this killer through the stairwells up to the roof and then off the roof and through neighborhoods where the killer discarded the weapon as they describe it, and at least that may have changed by the time you hear this, a bolt action rifle. I have nothing more than that Charlie Kirk assassinated, murdered. I think the correct term is assassinated at the age of 31. Senator Jim Banks joins us right now, Senator from Indiana Republican, My Senator, and Sir, I did not have interactions with Charlie, not on a bad note of any kind. Just we met once. I’ve spoken at a Turning Point event before here in Indiana. But we did not have daily interactions. You had more interactions than I did, sir. So, let’s start with where you are less than 24 hours after the assassination of Charlie.

