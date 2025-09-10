Listen Live
State Agency Opposes AES Rate Hike

AES says it’s reviewing the feedback and will respond in October

Published on September 10, 2025

The AES building in downtown Indy
Source: PHOTO: Chris Davis/Urban One

INDIANAPOLIS — A state consumer agency says AES Indiana shouldn’t raise electric rates and is instead recommending a cut.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) filed its response this week, saying AES hasn’t shown enough proof to justify higher bills. The company wants to raise rates by about $21 a month for most customers by 2027.

OUCC Director Abby Gray said the request comes too soon after AES got a rate hike approved last year. She also pointed to customer complaints about billing problems and high costs.

The OUCC wants to lower monthly service fees, cut AES’s profit margin, and remove funding for more than 100 unfilled jobs. It also recommends keeping tree-trimming costs steady.

AES says it’s reviewing the feedback and will respond in October. A formal hearing is set for Nov. 3.

