Student Detained Over Alleged Threats at Geist Montessori Academy

The McCordsville Police Department said on Tuesday that a student is being investigated for allegedly making threats at Geist Montessori Academy.

Published on September 10, 2025

McCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A student was detained by police on Tuesday for allegedly making threats at Geist Montessori Academy (GMA).

According to the McCordsville Police Department, officers were called to GMA at around 3:15 p.m. on a report that a student made threats at the school. They were detained during the investigation.

MPD does not believe there is an active threat to the students or staff at GMA, but the agency is planning to increase its presence at the school in the coming days out of an abundance of caution.

The Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office will review the police report from MPD and determine if any criminal charges will be brought against the student.

No other information about the student or the alleged threats has been released at this time.

