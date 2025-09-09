Listen Live
Politics

Americans Are Growing Tired of Capitalism According to Gallup Poll

American confidence in capitalism is slipping, with a new Gallup survey showing support at its lowest point in more than a decade.

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

One WTC and American Flag -
Source: ANDREY DENISYUK / Getty

A new Gallup poll released this week shows Americans’ confidence in capitalism is waning—most notably among Democrats.

Since 2010, Gallup has tracked public attitudes toward both capitalism and socialism. Jeffery Jones, who oversees the survey, said the issue has become increasingly visible during recent presidential campaigns, as more people question whether the U.S. economic system is benefiting everyday citizens.

In the latest results, only 54% of Americans said they view capitalism favorably, down from 60% when Gallup last posed the question in 2021.

“The difference in positive views between capitalism and socialism is now the narrowest we’ve seen,” Jones noted.

That shrinking gap is particularly evident among younger generations and Democratic respondents.

Importantly, Gallup doesn’t provide participants with fixed definitions of “capitalism” or “socialism,” nor does it ask how they personally interpret the terms.

“My sense is that many have a mixed or partial understanding,” said Sarah Damaske, a Penn State professor who teaches about economic systems. “And those perceptions are heavily influenced by how the terms are used in politics.”

Still, Damaske said the poll reflects a broader sentiment: growing numbers of Americans feel that the current economic structure isn’t serving them well.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith’s Political Career Is Over

Close-Up Of Toy Hanging On Window
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Hamilton County Indiana Democrat Josh Lowry Is A Liar And A Fraud

In this photo illustration, the Powerball (Power Ball) logo...
Local

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.7 Billion

Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger Joins Labor Day Parade In Buena Vista, Virginia
The Tony Kinnett Cast

BET Co-Founder To Give Republican Winsome Earle-Sears’ Campaign $500K

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close