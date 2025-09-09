Americans Are Growing Tired of Capitalism According to Gallup Poll

Source: ANDREY DENISYUK / Getty

A new Gallup poll released this week shows Americans’ confidence in capitalism is waning—most notably among Democrats.

Since 2010, Gallup has tracked public attitudes toward both capitalism and socialism. Jeffery Jones, who oversees the survey, said the issue has become increasingly visible during recent presidential campaigns, as more people question whether the U.S. economic system is benefiting everyday citizens.

In the latest results, only 54% of Americans said they view capitalism favorably, down from 60% when Gallup last posed the question in 2021.

“The difference in positive views between capitalism and socialism is now the narrowest we’ve seen,” Jones noted.

That shrinking gap is particularly evident among younger generations and Democratic respondents.

Importantly, Gallup doesn’t provide participants with fixed definitions of “capitalism” or “socialism,” nor does it ask how they personally interpret the terms.

“My sense is that many have a mixed or partial understanding,” said Sarah Damaske, a Penn State professor who teaches about economic systems. “And those perceptions are heavily influenced by how the terms are used in politics.”

Still, Damaske said the poll reflects a broader sentiment: growing numbers of Americans feel that the current economic structure isn’t serving them well.