Google’s Data Center Plan Faces Final Vote in Indianapolis

The company wants to rezone nearly 470 acres of farmland near I-74 and Post Road.

Published on September 9, 2025

Google Data Center
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council is preparing to vote on whether to approve a zoning change that would allow Google to build a data center in Franklin Township.

The company wants to rezone nearly 470 acres of farmland near I-74 and Post Road. While the Metropolitan Development Commission already signed off on the plan, the council has the final say.

Julie Goldsberry lives in Franklin Township and isn’t sold on the idea of a Google data center moving in. She’s worried about the noise, possible spikes in electricity rates, and pollution. “We’re cautiously hopeful,” she said. “It sounds like a lot of councilors are with us—but we know it’s not a done deal.”

Opposition has grown in recent months. Residents have raised concerns about the project’s impact on land use, water supply, and energy consumption. Some councilors have echoed those concerns, joining protests and calling for more public input.

Councilor Michael-Paul Hart questioned the economic value of the proposed data center, pointing to Indiana’s law that allows up to 50 years of tax breaks for such projects. He said the number of permanent jobs doesn’t compare to what smaller developments typically offer.

“We’re giving up a lot of land with no real tax base, few jobs, and added strain on the community,” Hart said. He described the deal as “terrible.”

Supporters argue the data center could bring long-term tax revenue and economic benefits to the city. Councilor Ron Gibson said after meeting with Google representatives, he sees the proposal as a broader opportunity for Indianapolis.

A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22, where residents and Google representatives will speak before the council makes its final decision. Councilor Michael-Paul Hart, who represents the area, requested the hearing and has encouraged residents to attend.

