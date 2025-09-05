New Center Offers Hope in Indianapolis

Source: Pence Media Group / Pence Media Group

INDIANAPOLIS – A new community project designed to help families recover and heal from substance use disorder has officially opened on Indianapolis’s west side.

Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana, in partnership with Seeds of Hope, Inc., hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Marvetta & Anthony Grimes Family Center on Thursday, September 4.

The center, located at 1435 S. Mickley Avenue, features 36 two- and three-bedroom apartments in two buildings. The facility offers comprehensive on-site support, including a daycare and preschool, a barber and beauty shop, and a free medical clinic. This clinic provides dental, optometry, and audiology services for both recovering adults and their families.

John R. von Arx III, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana, called the center a “vital community resource.” He emphasized the need for a safe place for families to heal and get the support required to rebuild their lives.

The project is the result of a collaboration between Volunteers of America, which has over a century of experience helping vulnerable populations, and Seeds of Hope, a transitional housing facility for women recovering from addiction.

The new center is named in honor of the Grimes family, recognizing their contributions and community spirit.

ABOUT VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICAN OHIO + INDIANA

At Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana, we are dedicated to helping people achieve well-being by offering hope, restoring dignity, and transforming lives, to ensure communities thrive. For over 125 years, we have been uplifting individuals, families, and communities including veterans, homeless individuals and families, men and women returning home after incarceration, and those recovering and healing from substance use disorders. To learn more about our work, visit http://www.voaohin.org

ABOUT SEEDS OF HOPE

Seeds of Hope, founded in 1999 by Father Glenn O’Connor, is a transitional housing facility for women who are recovering from drug or alcohol addiction. Our structured program typically lasting 6 to 9 months provides a strong foundation through a loving environment and empowers the women to lead drug-free sober, independent lives, as responsible members of society. The two homes on the Seeds of Hope sober living campus accommodate 38 women. Since inception, over 850 women have turned to Seeds of Hope for help.