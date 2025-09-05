Open letter To The International Association Of Genocide Scholars
Welcome back to the Tony Kinnett Cast, where today we are graced by the presence of a former member of one of the greatest academic institutions of all time. Of course, I’m talking about David Harsanyi, senior writer over the Washington Examiner, cohost of You’re Wrong with Molly Hemingway, former member. Now I’m so sorry to break it to the rest of the crowd of the International Association of Genocide Scholars. David, how are you coping with being kicked out of such an austere group of scholars?
It’s been a rollercoaster, I have to say, emotionally but also professionally. I had joined yesterday morning for $125. Actually, because well it depends. There are various tiers there to join, none of them, by the way, tether to anything to do with academic prowess or experience or anything like that. As I noted in my bio on that site.
Listen to the “Open letter To The International Association Of Genocide Scholars” discussion in full here:
Listen to the show in full here: DOJ Sues Boston, National Guar… – The Tony Kinnett Cast – Apple Podcasts
Subscribe to the Tony Kinnett Cast Podcast!
The Tony Kinnett Cast on Apple Podcasts
The Tony Kinnett Cast | Podcast on Spotify
The Tony Kinnett Cast | iHeart
- IPS Students Take Part in National Walkout, Express Concerns about Gun Violence
- Fever Inch Closer to Playoff Berth with Win Over Chicago
- Shane Steichen Confident in Colts’ Preparation for Season Opener
- Mark Zuckerberg vs. Mark Zuckerberg: Lawyer Sues Meta CEO
- Police: Carmel Woman Steals from Nail Salon, Crashes into Police Cruisers
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
-
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash