Comedian Bob Zany Brings the Laughs with “Oh, Really!”

Published on September 4, 2025

Friend of the show, comedian Bob Zany joins Hammer and Nigel for a long-overdue round of “Oh, Really!”

You’ve heard of the ‘O’Reilly Report’, but Zany has his own hilarious version every time he joins the Hammer and Nigel Show. Keeping the tradition alive, as he calls in for another edition of “Oh, Really!”

Catch Bob Zany, along with Greg Hahn and Costaki Economopoulos at the Belterra Casino this weekend, Sept. 6th for The Donnie Baker – Ron Sexton Memorial Tour!

The tour pays tribute to the late Ron Sexton, beloved comedian and character actor most famously known as Donnie Baker on The Bob & Tom Show. Sexton passed away on July 21, 2023, while on tour in Ohio.

Grab your tickets for this hilarious night filled with quick jabs, comic storytelling, and the camaraderie

