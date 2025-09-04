Listen Live
Why Does The Fed Want To Tamp Down People Getting Raises?

When we look at the share of GDP, wages have tumbled dramatically since 2009. The average person out there is not keeping up with the overall prosperity of the country.

Published on September 4, 2025

President Trump Visits Federal Reserve
Why Does The Fed Want To Tamp Down People Getting Raises? When we look at the share of GDP, wages have tumbled dramatically since 2009. The average person out there is not keeping up with the overall prosperity of the country.

Tony Katz:  

I am trying my best to make sense of this economy, and I can’t do it. Listen, I don’t claim any level of economic expertise. What I do claim is that I look at this stuff every day. And I could take a look at a GDP of three-point, 3%, and I can look at retail sales up .9% was it? I could take a look at real wages up point .7% and annualized out a basically 5% growth and say, dear Lord, that’s really, really good. And if everything is so good, why is everything so damn expensive? Because the inflation has not gone anywhere. I can take a look at Salesforce bragging about the fact that AI has allowed them to shed four thousand employees, and no one’s talking about the fact that we’re losing jobs.


And then I could take a look at job opening data, which is at an outrageous low. Charles Payne (@cvpayne) joins me right now, you know him from Fox Business making money with Charles pay every single Monday through Friday at Fox Business. I want to discuss inflation. I want to discuss what we’re going to see with interest rates. But first things first, is this economy greater? Is this economy terrible? Because I have no idea.

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

Related Tags

