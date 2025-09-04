Why Does The Fed Want To Tamp Down People Getting Raises?
Why Does The Fed Want To Tamp Down People Getting Raises? When we look at the share of GDP, wages have tumbled dramatically since 2009. The average person out there is not keeping up with the overall prosperity of the country.
I am trying my best to make sense of this economy, and I can’t do it. Listen, I don’t claim any level of economic expertise. What I do claim is that I look at this stuff every day. And I could take a look at a GDP of three-point, 3%, and I can look at retail sales up .9% was it? I could take a look at real wages up point .7% and annualized out a basically 5% growth and say, dear Lord, that’s really, really good. And if everything is so good, why is everything so damn expensive? Because the inflation has not gone anywhere. I can take a look at Salesforce bragging about the fact that AI has allowed them to shed four thousand employees, and no one’s talking about the fact that we’re losing jobs.
And then I could take a look at job opening data, which is at an outrageous low. Charles Payne (@cvpayne) joins me right now, you know him from Fox Business making money with Charles pay every single Monday through Friday at Fox Business. I want to discuss inflation. I want to discuss what we’re going to see with interest rates. But first things first, is this economy greater? Is this economy terrible? Because I have no idea.
Listen to the discussion “Why Does The Fed Want To Tamp Down People Getting Raises?” in full here:
Listen to the show in full here:
Watch the show here:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
-
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY