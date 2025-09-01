Indy Homeless Camp Nears Move-Out
INDIANAPOLIS — About 11 tents remain at the Fountain Square homeless camp, three weeks after the city’s Aug. 11 deadline to clear the area. Residents say they expect to have housing in the next few weeks.
Heather Drummond, who spoke with News 8 before the deadline, says the city has stepped up. She plans to move into an apartment in two weeks through the city’s “Streets to Home” program.
“They are finally coming through for us,” Drummond said, noting she and others on the list can choose from one to four apartments. She is keeping her things packed and ready for the move.
The camp’s presence had worried nearby homeowners, with some calling 911 over fights and arrests. Police now monitor the area daily to prevent new tents from being set up.
Drummond says by Sept. 18, everyone at the camp should have a housing plan.
