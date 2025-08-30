Chrystal Hammer Saves You Money Labor Day Weekend!
Labor Day weekend is almost here, and that means backyard barbecues, family get-togethers, and of course—grocery bills that can spiral out of control if you’re not careful.
Thankfully, we know just the crazy lady to help!
Hammer and Nigel chat with none other than Chrystal Hammer—the “Crazy Coupon Lady”—on how to stretch your dollars and outsmart the checkout line.
Chrystal shares her favorite ways to save big without sacrificing the snacks and sides that make Labor Day so great! Download those Kroger apps and start taking notes, class is in session:
