Ambulance Theft in Richmond Leads Woman Right Back to Jail
RICHMOND, Ind. — A woman has been arrested and is facing felony charges after stealing an ambulance.
According to court documents, 43-year-old Amanda Kirkendall of Richmond approached staff members at the Wayne County Jail just after midnight on Thursday, asking for a ride to a hospital. When officers and medical personnel arrived, police say Kirkendall hopped into the ambulance and drove away.
Police pursued the vehicle until they approached a hospital. Kirkendall was then taken back to the Wayne County Jail, where she now faces charges, including:
- Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 5 Felony)
- Theft (Level 5 Felony)
“In short: she started at the jail, drove herself to the hospital, and ended right back at the jail. Not exactly the round trip she was hoping for,” the Richmond Police Department said on social media.
Kirkendall’s first hearing is set for September 3rd at 1:30 p.m.
