Indiana Republicans in D.C. for Policy Talks
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Republicans are in Washington, D.C., today meeting with former members of Donald Trump’s administration.
Sherry Ellis, chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, said redistricting is not on the agenda. Beckwith is not in Washington, but Ellis is attending along with some lawmakers and Trump cabinet members.
“I have no reason to think that at all,” Ellis said. “In the Lieutenant Governor’s office, that’s not something within our purview, so that’s not something listed on the agenda.”
Ellis said she’s looking forward to discussions on health, safety, and immigration enforcement. “I’m excited to hear from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. about making Indiana healthy again and about immigration enforcement in Indiana,” she said.
Some Indiana leaders have raised the possibility of a special session to redraw voting maps, which Ellis said would cost taxpayers about $150,000.
