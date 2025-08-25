Listen Live
Elanco Purchases Old GM Stamping Plant in Indianapolis

Elanco Purchases Old GM Stamping Plant in Indianapolis for $27 Million

Published on August 25, 2025

Stamping Plant GM
WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–Elanco, a veterinary medicine company, is moving forward with a $100 million plan to build its new headquarters in Indianapolis. The company purchased the old GM Stamping Plant for $27 million with help from the state and city.

Elanco plans to create an innovation district with research institutes, labs, and clinical care facilities for animals, partnering with organizations like Purdue University. The site, located near the Indianapolis Zoo, will also include housing and retail space.

Leaders say the move is expected to bring more jobs and long-term growth to Indiana.

“This agreement is a responsible step forward,” said Governor Mike Braun. “It places this property in the hands of a company with a clear vision of a world-class innovation district, while ensuring the State of Indiana remains a full partner in what comes next.”

Jeff Simmons, CEO of Elanco Animal Health, said this is a partnership about progress.

 “The State’s willingness to work with us—not as a landowner but as a partner—makes this possible,” said Simmons.

