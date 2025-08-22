IndyGo Fare Increase Coming in 2026 as Board Votes to Raise Prices, Phase Out Some Passes

IndyGo Fare Increase Coming in 2026, Board Votes to Raise Prices
INDIANAPOLIS–The IndyGo Board of Directors approved an update to its fare policy that will increase the fare for fixed route service.
They say this update aims to modernize the fare collection system by adjusting fares and retiring outdated fare products.
IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz emphasized the importance of a modern and accessible transit system for the city. The plan includes measures to protect the service and ensure it remains safe, reliable, and accessible for all riders.
The fare increase is the first time the transit agency has bumped up prices since 2009. They also plan to eliminate 10-trip, 31-day, S-Passes and Summer Youth Passes.
The increase breaks down to the following:
- A base fare increase from $1.75 to $2.75 for fixed route service, effective Jan. 1, 2026.
- Daily fare capping using MyKey = $4.00 to $6.00.
- Weekly fare capping using MyKey = $15.75 to $24.75.
- Fare increases for riders of IndyGo Access, paratransit service, effective July 1, 2026.
- ADA Area = $3.50 to $5.50.
- Premium Area = $7.00 to $11.00.
- Same Day = $10.00 to $15.00.
The fare structure will continue to include free two-hour transfers, daily, and weekly fare capping through the MyKey fare payment system, half-price fares for seniors, youth, and individuals with disabilities and free trips for veterans.
IndyGo leaders say the rising costs of fuel and operations are driving the increase.
