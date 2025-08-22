Listen Live
Local

Anderson Man Convicted in Fatal Shooting of His Wife

49-year-old Jeremy Hinson faces up to 65 years in prison for shooting and killing his wife in the summer of 2024.

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jeremy Hinson
Jeremy Hinson (Madison County Prosecutor’s Office)

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man has been convicted in the murder of his wife.

On Thursday, a Madison County jury agreed to a felony firearm enhancement that could give Jeremy Hinson, 49, a potential prison sentence of 65 years. Hinson is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 28 in Madison Circuit Court.

On June 26, 2024, Michela Hinson, 47, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the Forrestville Cemetery about five miles west of Summitville. An autopsy revealed she had been shot seven times at a close range.

According to Detective Jim Sundheimer of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Jeremy Hinson was sitting in the passenger seat of the SUV with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun in his possession.

Investigators with a search warrant ended up finding a box for the firearm, a Sprinfield Armory Hellcat, in a closet of Jeremy Hinson’s home. The serial number matched the one on the gun he had in a holster on his waistband the day of the shooting.

Michela Hinson worked as a bus driver for the Anderson Schools and the City of Anderson Transit System. The family has two sons.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close