Anderson Man Convicted in Fatal Shooting of His Wife

Jeremy Hinson (Madison County Prosecutor’s Office)

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man has been convicted in the murder of his wife.

On Thursday, a Madison County jury agreed to a felony firearm enhancement that could give Jeremy Hinson, 49, a potential prison sentence of 65 years. Hinson is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 28 in Madison Circuit Court.

On June 26, 2024, Michela Hinson, 47, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the Forrestville Cemetery about five miles west of Summitville. An autopsy revealed she had been shot seven times at a close range.

According to Detective Jim Sundheimer of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Jeremy Hinson was sitting in the passenger seat of the SUV with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun in his possession.

Investigators with a search warrant ended up finding a box for the firearm, a Sprinfield Armory Hellcat, in a closet of Jeremy Hinson’s home. The serial number matched the one on the gun he had in a holster on his waistband the day of the shooting.

Michela Hinson worked as a bus driver for the Anderson Schools and the City of Anderson Transit System. The family has two sons.