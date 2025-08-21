Indiana Child Services Undergoes Overhaul

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Krupp, appointed director of Indiana’s Department of Child Services in January, says he’s working to reform the agency.

Krupp has launched Project Awaken, redirecting $4 million to $8 million to improve child safety. Part of the plan cut the state’s 18 regional offices to five, reducing layers of management so leaders are closer to front-line caseworkers. He says many former managers have found new roles within the agency.

Krupp is also addressing high staff turnover. Last year, nearly 740 case managers left, though the agency has since hired 890. Turnover remains around 30%, but Krupp aims to support caseworkers better and reduce burnout.

On transparency, Krupp acknowledges the department has been slow to share reports on child fatalities. He hopes to provide more public information while protecting confidentiality and federal funding.

Finally, Krupp is reviewing the department’s budget, noting child welfare costs have risen sharply. He plans to work with partner organizations to find more sustainable solutions.