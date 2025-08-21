Listen Live
‘Nicest Judge In The World’ Frank Caprio Passes Away at 88

Published on August 21, 2025

Rhode Island Judge Becomes Viral Internet Hit
‘Nicest Judge In The World’ Frank Caprio Passes Away at 88

Judge Frank Caprio, affectionately known as the “nicest judge in the world,” has passed away at the age of 88 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Known for his compassion, humor, and humanity, Caprio became a global sensation through his viral courtroom moments on the TV show Caught in Providence.

His unique approach to justice, blending kindness with fairness, earned him a devoted following and over a billion views on social media.

Caprio’s courtroom was a place where empathy reigned.

From dismissing fines for those in need to inviting children to help him pass judgment, his actions reflected his unwavering belief in the goodness of people.

Beyond his TV fame, he used his platform to advocate for equal access to justice, highlighting the struggles of low-income individuals navigating the legal system.

Born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island, Caprio served as a municipal court judge for nearly four decades before retiring in 2023.

His legacy extends beyond the bench, as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

His family and fans remember him for his warmth, humility, and countless acts of kindness.

Judge Caprio’s life serves as a reminder that justice, when tempered with compassion, can leave an indelible mark on the world.

Frank posted this video below before passing away:

