Trump Wants To Paint Border Walls Black

The border is getting a paint job.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that the entire wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is going to be painted black to make it hotter and deter illegal immigration — an idea she said was “specifically at the request” of President Trump.

Now, if you look at the structure that’s behind me, it’s tall, which makes it very, very difficult to climb, almost impossible. It also goes deep into the ground, which would make it very difficult, if not impossible, to dig under. And today, we are also going to be painting it black. That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer, and it will make it even harder for people to climb. ”

Part of President Trump’s “big beautiful bill” included $165 billion to the DHS, with $46.5 billion for specifically construction of the southern border wall.

The DHS Chief noted that the “makeover” of the wall will also include technology, cameras, and sensors.