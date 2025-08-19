Source: claysforacause.net

Guy Relford and Major Mark Johnson Discuss “Clays for a Cause” on The Gun Guy Show

On a recent episode of The Gun Guy Show on 93 WIBC, host Guy Relford welcomed Major Mark Johnson, Division Commander of the Salvation Army Indiana, to discuss an exciting upcoming event: “Clays for a Cause.”

This annual fundraiser, set for September 11th at the Indiana Gun Club, aims to raise money to send at-risk children to the Salvation Army’s Hidden Falls Camp in Lawrence County, Indiana.

The Hidden Falls Camp, a sprawling 700-acre facility, offers children a chance to experience outdoor activities like ziplining, swimming, and even clay shooting.

Major Mark highlighted the camp’s mission of building self-esteem and providing a safe, enriching environment for kids who might not otherwise have such opportunities.

“It’s about more than just fun,” he explained. “It’s about giving kids a sense of accomplishment and confidence.”

“Clays for a Cause” invites participants of all skill levels to enjoy a 50-round sporting clays course while supporting a great cause.

Registration is $225 for individuals or $800 for a team of four, with proceeds staying local to benefit Hoosier children.

The event also features a silent auction, a program, and a drawing for a Benelli M2 shotgun, ensuring a memorable day for all attendees.

Relford, an avid supporter of the Second Amendment and a fan of sporting clays, emphasized the accessibility of the event.

“Even if you’ve never shot before, this is a great opportunity to learn, have fun, and make a difference,” he said.

The Indiana Gun Club provides loaner shotguns and guidance for beginners, making it an inclusive experience.

For those interested in participating, registration and details are available at claysforacause.net.

The event kicks off at 12:30 PM, with shooting starting at 2 PM and wrapping up by 5:30 PM.

As Relford and Major Mark concluded their conversation, they underscored the importance of community support.

“Every dollar stays local,” Major Mark assured listeners. “When you give, you’re directly helping kids in Indiana.”

Mark your calendars for September 11th and join the cause to make a difference in the lives of at-risk children while enjoying an afternoon of camaraderie and clay shooting.

Listen to the full interview below!