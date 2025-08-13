Listen Live
Politics

Chuck Schumer Mocked for Having ‘Imaginary Friends’

Meet "The Baileys", a fictional couple that Chuck Schumer created.

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Capitol Hill
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has been subject to ridicule after decades of citing a fictional middle-class family to justify his political positions.

The New York Democrat has long referenced Joe and Eileen Bailey, imaginary constituents from Massapequa, Long Island, who he detailed in his 2007 book “Positively American: Winning Back the American Middle Class One Family at a Time.” 

According to the book, Schumer runs every policy decision by this average, middle-class, swing-voting family.

Comedian John Oliver poked fun at Schumer for his obsession with these characters he created.

“Schumer first introduced the world to the Baileys in his 2007 book, Positively American, winning back the middle-class majority, one family at a time,” the host said. “In it, he mentions the Baileys, an astonishing 265 times in 264 pages. He’s apparently been talking about them for years before the book was published.”

Throughout his career, Oliver continued, Schumer has assigned them a detailed backstory, from Joe singing the national anthem at Islanders games to Eileen’s church clothing drives, their preferred fast-food orders (“Kung Pao chicken”) and favorite TV shows.

But, as Oliver repeated in his Sunday monologue: “They don’t exist.”

“Seriously, he invented them,” the comedian said, mocking Schumer’s Bailey lore by adding: “That is a J.R.R. Tolkien-level of gratuitous backstory, and I don’t say that lightly.”

Kendall and Casey discuss the story:

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close