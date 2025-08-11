Former Anderson Police Officer Accused of Distributing Cocaine

(Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

ANDERSON, Ind.–Former Anderson police officer Ty’Ray Wilson, 29, is accused of distributing cocaine and using a gun during drug deals.

Wilson resigned from the Anderson Police Department on the same day he was arrested, which was August 5. Prosecutors say the charges stem from information provided by a confidential informant who had known Wilson for years and witnessed him using cocaine in public.

Law enforcement says they conducted controlled purchases of cocaine from Wilson, with the informant cooperating with police.

They also claim they have video evidence that shows Wilson with a semi-automatic handgun during a drug transaction, implicating him further.

Another man named Duncan Harmon is also facing the same federal charges because police say he helped Wilson with his cocaine distribution scheme.