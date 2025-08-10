Listen Live
Local

Police Investigating Death of an Infant on Indy’s Southwest Side

Published on August 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights Outside
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking into the death of an infant on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers arrived on Barrett Avenue, near South Minnesota Street and Kentucky Avenue, on Sunday morning around 10:30. Police believe the infant was found by at least one family member in a swimming pool.

Before officers arrived, a family member took the infant and spotted an ambulance near Oliver and Belmont Avenues. The infant was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but they did not survive.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of the child’s death.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close