Listen Live
Local

1 Dead, 2 Taken to Hospital After 2-Vehicle Crash Friday Evening

Published on August 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Accident
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead and two other people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on the city’s far east side on Friday.


Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 9500 block of East 10th Street friday evening. When they arrived, they found a Nissan sedan and a Jeep SUV that had been involved in a collision.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver and female passenger of the Jeep were both taken to a hospital in stable condition. The IMPD’s Fatal Crash Team is now leading the investigation.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close