Indy Missing Woman Found; Search Continues for Two Men

Anyone with tips is urged to call 317-327-6541.

Published on August 8, 2025

Cieyon Wheeler
Source: IMPD / Submitted Photo

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Missing Persons Division have safely located 19-year-old Destanee Williams. Police say she is safe, and as a result, the statewide Silver Alert for her will be canceled.

However, the search continues for two suspects connected to the case. Authorities are still looking for a possible second suspect, described as a Black male dressed all in black. Officers are checking multiple locations and ask anyone with security footage or who was in the area between 3 and 4 a.m. to come forward with information.

