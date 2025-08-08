Listen Live
Local

Colts Fall to Ravens, Richardson Leaves with Finger Injury

Colts Fall to Ravens in Preseason Opener, Richardson Leaves with Finger Injury

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: AUG 07 Preseason Colts at Ravens
Icon Sportswire

BALTIMORE, MD.–The Indianapolis Colts dropped their preseason opener Thursday night to the Baltimore Ravens 24-16 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left the game with 7:33 left in the first quarter with a dislocated right pinky finger. He completed two of three passes for 21 yards. He was sacked once.

Daniel Jones replaced Richardson and played the rest of the first half. He threw for 144 yards while completing 10 of his 21 passes.

The lone touchdown for the Colts was a rushing touchdown from Khalil Herbert (7 carries for 29 yards). Ulysses Bentley IV led the Colts in rushing with 35 yards. The leading Colts receiver was Ashton Dulin (3 receptions for 54 yards).

The Colts outgained the Ravens in total yards 366 to 226.

The next preseason game for the Colts is on August 16th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 1 pm.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close