Local

Westfield Mayor Discusses the Importance of the Special Census

Published on August 7, 2025

Westfield City Hall
WISH-TV

WESTFIELD, Ind.–Mailings started going out Thursday for the special census for the City of Westfield. Westfield Mayor Scott Willis says the importance of the census cannot be overstated.

Willis says the population count needs to be updated so his city can receive the appropriate funding for all of their necessary services. The census is supposed to generate an additional $1.6 million in annual revenue over the next five years. The money is supposed to go to things like infrastructure, public safety, and other critical services.

“A lot of tax revenue that’s paid to cities from the state is based on your population. We have 65,000 residents that are paying taxes, but we’re only getting revenue back for about 50,000 of those residents. There’s a gap,” said Willis.

Willis says that gap can filter into things like funding for roads and repairs. Willis has been hearing from citizens who want more restaurants, but Westfield has no liquor license to give a restaurant that wants to come to Westfield. Population size plays a role in liquor licenses being granted.

“Population data is also so important for economic development. When any business hears about Westfield or any city or town, they are going to want to know our population size before considering coming here,” said Willis.

When mentioning his city’s growth, Willis said you don’t have to look a whole lot further than building permits.

“We issue more building permits per month than any other county in the State of Indiana. That includes Marion County and Indianapolis,” said Willis.

He says he’s pleased with the availability of homes in Westfield too.

Anyone who lives in Westfield will get mailings with a code to complete the census online. The special census is scheduled for mid-September.

