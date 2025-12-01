New Christmas Traditions to Start This Year

Source: Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty The holiday season is the perfect time to create lasting memories with family and friends. This year, why not mix things up by starting a few new Christmas traditions? Whether you’re looking for meaningful ways to celebrate or just want to add some extra cheer, these ideas will inspire you to make this season even more magical. 1. DIY Ornament Exchange Skip store-bought decorations and host a DIY ornament exchange instead! Gather your loved ones for a crafting session where everyone creates an ornament. At the end of the night, trade your handmade treasures. It’s a creative and sentimental way to fill your tree with love.

3. Reverse Advent Calendar Instead of receiving a small gift each day, give back by creating a reverse advent calendar. Add a non-perishable food item, toy, or warm clothing to a box daily, and donate it to a local charity or shelter just before Christmas. Source: EyeEm Mobile GmbH / Getty

4. 12 Days of Kindness Spread holiday cheer with small acts of kindness for 12 days leading up to Christmas. Bake cookies for a neighbor, leave a kind note for a co-worker, or surprise a stranger by paying for their coffee.

5. Outdoor Christmas Scavenger Hunt Organize a festive scavenger hunt around your neighborhood or local park. Create a list of Christmas-themed items to find—like a house with colorful lights, a snowman, or a reindeer decoration. This is especially fun for families with young kids!

6. Christmas Morning Memory Jar Start a new tradition by creating a Christmas memory jar. On Christmas morning, have everyone write down their favorite memory from the past year. Read them aloud, then save the notes in a jar to revisit during next year’s celebration.

7. Host a “Christmas Around the World” Dinner Explore global traditions by cooking dishes from different countries. For example, try panettone from Italy, tamales from Mexico, or mince pies from England. It’s a delicious way to learn about how others celebrate the season.

8. Personalized Wrapping Paper Make gift-giving extra special by designing your own wrapping paper. Use craft paper and decorate it with stamps, drawings, or family photos. It’s a fun activity that adds a personal touch to your presents.

9. Christmas Karaoke Night Gather your family or friends for a night of festive tunes. Create a playlist of your favorite holiday songs, grab a microphone, and sing your heart out. You can even make it a competition with prizes for the best performances.

10. Annual Christmas Selfie Set up a Christmas-themed photo booth with props and costumes. Take a family selfie each year to document how everyone changes over time. These pictures will become treasured keepsakes!