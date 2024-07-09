Listen Live
Semiconductor Exposition Coming to Indy in 2025

Published on July 9, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Next year, an exposition focusing on the latest in semiconductor technologies and manufacturing will be held in Indianapolis.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that SEMIEXPO in the Heartland will be held April 1st and 2nd at the Indiana Convention Center. The event will welcome businesses and policymakers to the Circle City.

Holcomb said, “Bringing the semiconductor industry to the Midwest…will further showcase our advanced manufacturing leadership and position Hoosiers and our shared economy for even more industrial growth opportunities.”

In recent years, multiple semiconductor companies have established – or revealed plans to establish – manufacturing facilities in Indiana.

Purdue President Mung Chiang noted, “With the investments that Purdue, Indiana, and our Midwest partners have announced, we are creating an impactful role in the nation’s semiconductor innovation ecosystem.”

