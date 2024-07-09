Study: Indianapolis Ranks Near Bottom of List of Places to Rent

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to finding a desirable place to rent, Indianapolis does not rank the best amongst other cities across the country.
Finance web site Wallet Hub studied desirable rent factors for over 180 cities across the Untied States, and Indianapolis ranks about twenty spots away from the bottom of the list.
Indianapolis ranked 165, meaning it’s one of the worst places to rent. The study accounted for factors like rent affordability, vacancy rates, cost of living, violent crime, and much more. The bottom worst three cities on the list were Cleveland, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, and Memphis, Tennessee.
Bismarck, North Dakota ranked number one on the list, making it the best place to rent as far as Wallet Hub is concerned.
