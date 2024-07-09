Altercation Leads to Fatal Shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A person is dead after an altercation ended with a shooting Monday.
Anderson Police say two people got into some kind of altercation on Meridian Street, which eventually led to one person shooting the other. Police provided no other details about the shooting.
Officers arrived and found a victim with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital where they passed away. Everyone involved in this case has been located and their names are being withheld, says Anderson Police Officer Caleb McKnight.
If you know anything, contact Detective Cliff Cole at 765-648-6654.
You can also remain anonymous by calling in tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
