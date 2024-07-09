Listen Live
Crime

True Crime Tuesday: The Staircase Murderer

Published on July 9, 2024

Michael Peterson and his wife

Michael Peterson was a decorated war hero and acclaimed author. He was married to Kathleen, a successful corporate executive and dedicated mother. To those who knew Michael and Kathleen, they appeared to be the ideal couple living a life that many envied. However, everything changed when Michael discovered Kathleen at the foot of the stairs, surrounded by a pool of blood.
He insisted her death was a tragic accident, but the prosecution disagreed, leading to his trial and subsequent imprisonment.
In a surprising turn of events, a judge granted Michael a new trial after his children staunchly asserted his innocence. This decision set the stage for a legal saga marked by the emergence of new evidence and unconventional theories. The ensuing courtroom drama unfolded into one of the longest trials in the state’s history, shocking observers with its twists and revelations.

Aphrodite Jones, a best-selling true crime author and journalist, joins Kendall & Casey to discuss this brutal case that was the subject of her book A Perfect Husband as well as the HBO miniseries The Staircase.
