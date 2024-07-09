True Crime Tuesday: The Staircase Murderer

Michael Peterson was a decorated war hero and acclaimed author. He was married to Kathleen, a successful corporate executive and dedicated mother. To those who knew Michael and Kathleen, they appeared to be the ideal couple living a life that many envied. However, everything changed when Michael discovered Kathleen at the foot of the stairs, surrounded by a pool of blood.
He insisted her death was a tragic accident, but the prosecution disagreed, leading to his trial and subsequent imprisonment.
In a surprising turn of events, a judge granted Michael a new trial after his children staunchly asserted his innocence. This decision set the stage for a legal saga marked by the emergence of new evidence and unconventional theories. The ensuing courtroom drama unfolded into one of the longest trials in the state’s history, shocking observers with its twists and revelations.
Aphrodite Jones, a best-selling true crime author and journalist, joins Kendall & Casey to discuss this brutal case that was the subject of her book A Perfect Husband as well as the HBO miniseries The Staircase.
You can listen to the full interview here:
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
-
Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond
-
Hammer & Nigel's Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card
-
Beryl Expected to Reach Indiana As Tropical Depression
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect
-
New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Indy Man Arrested For Raping Mother And Daughter In Their Home