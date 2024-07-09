True Crime Tuesday: The Staircase Murderer

Michael Peterson was a decorated war hero and acclaimed author. He was married to Kathleen, a successful corporate executive and dedicated mother. To those who knew Michael and Kathleen, they appeared to be the ideal couple living a life that many envied. However, everything changed when Michael discovered Kathleen at the foot of the stairs, surrounded by a pool of blood.

He insisted her death was a tragic accident, but the prosecution disagreed, leading to his trial and subsequent imprisonment.