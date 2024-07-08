Listen Live
Local

ISP: Elkhart County Standoff Leads to Arrest, Child Found Dead

Published on July 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind.—An 18-hour standoff this weekend ended with a two-year-old boy found dead and a man arrested in Elkhart County.

State Police say they went to check on a man and his two children at a home on Pendleton Drive. They got there at 9:06 pm Saturday and learned that the man was armed and threatened to harm his children and law enforcement.

At 12:09 am Sunday, the Elkhart County Regional SWAT team tried to contact the man, but they say he refused to exit the home and later fired a gun before barricading himself inside.

The incident continued throughout the day and they tried to contact the man “with little success.”

“At approximately 3:30 p.m. the Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team made entry into the home and took the male suspect, identified as Ryan Snyder, 37, into custody,” said a State Police news release.

They found a two-year-old boy dead inside the home. A four-year-old girl was also found. She was treated at the scene and released to a relative.

“Snyder was taken to a local hospital to be checked out and then incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.  This case is being investigated by detectives with the Indiana State Police and the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.  The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office will review this case and determine charges against Snyder,” the release said.

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
NWS Beryl Graphic
Sam Fritz

Tropical Storm Beryl Expected to Reach Indiana As Tropical Depression

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Police Tape
Sam Fritz

One Shot at AirBnB Party on Indy’s East Side

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close