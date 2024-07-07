Listen Live
Tropical Storm Beryl Expected to Reach Indiana As Tropical Depression

Published on July 7, 2024

NWS Beryl Graphic

Source: National Weather Service / NWS

STATEWIDE — Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to make landfall in Texas as a Category One hurricane on Monday.

Beryl’s current path is taking a northern trajectory that would see it reach Indiana as a tropical depression and bring with it heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service Indianapolis says that Beryl’s path could still be altered, but at this point they are anticipating several inches of rain late Tuesday night and most of Wednesday. The Upper Wabash Valley will receive the most rain, with Lafayette seeming like the biggest target for central Indiana.

The NWS forecasts anywhere between 2-4 inches across Indiana. The rain should be moved out into Ohio by Thursday.

With the rainfall will also come cooler temperatures. Monday’s expected high of 90 will be paralleled by a high of only 75 on Wednesday. Relief will be temporary however as things are expected to heat up reaching 90 again by the weekend.

The NWS advises caution as Beryl passes through Indiana, heavy rainfall can cause hazardous road conditions for drivers at all times of day, but especially at night when the rain is expected to arrive. High sustained winds could also be a factor.

