Crash Kills One, Injures Others Early Saturday Morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police say at least one person has died, and multiple others – including two children – are hurt following a crash on South Reisner Street early Saturday morning.
Officers think an intoxicated man was speeding when he hit a car carrying a pregnant woman and two kids. His passenger was ejected and died at the scene.
The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition. One of the children went to Riley in stable condition, and the other went in very critical condition.
Six other cars were also hit Saturday morning, though no additional injuries have been reported. Police later arrested the suspected drunk driver, who they claim fought with officers at the scene.
If you know anything about this, please call Indy Metro Police or Crime Stoppers.
-
Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond
-
Hammer & Nigel's Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card
-
Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65
-
Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana
-
CRIT Awards Nominations are OPEN! Unless You're Jewish or Support Israel's Right to Exist
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy