Listen Live
Local

1 Dead, 3 Hurt in Thursday Night Shooting

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead, and three others were injured in a shooting on the city’s west side on Thursday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:25 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Questend Drive South on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s west side. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people with gunshot wound injuries. The victims were taken to local hospitals.

One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim remains in stable condition.

Officers dispatched to Eskenazi Hospital located a third person with gunshot wound injuries. Officers believe the third victim’s injuries to be related to the Questend Drive South incident. This individual remains in stable condition.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - Other

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Muir Mugshots
Kurt Darling

Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond

ISP Trooper Bailey
Donnie Burgess

Fallen First Responders Program Pays off ISP Trooper’s Mortgage

Police Tape
Donnie Burgess

July 4th SWAT Standoff Ends with Suspect Shooting Himself

Diego Morales
Ryan Hedrick

Federal Agencies Ordered to Halt Voter Registration Services in Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close