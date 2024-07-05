Listen Live
National

President Biden Set for ABC Interview Tonight, Expected to Talk Campaign Future

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta, Georgia - June 27: Former president Donald Trump and P

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

WASHINGTON — The future of President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign is expected to be the main topic for tonight’s prime-time TV interview.

President Biden’s interview with ABC News will air tonight, in its entirety, at 8 p.m. eastern time. This will be the first interview since the president’s “shaky” performance against former president Donald Trump during their first live debate on CNN.

Since then, several reports and rumors of President Biden considering stepping down from the race have circulated online and in news media. Several Congressional Democrats have also discussed the idea, and in some cases their desire, for Biden to step down.

Biden met with over 20 Democrat governors at the White House to reassure everyone that he intends to continue his campaign.

The president apparently made a comment about getting to bed by 8 o’clock every night to make sure he has a better performance, but California Governor Gavin Newsom says media has taken the comment too seriously and that it was “a joke.”

24/7 Metro News Source contributed to this article.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Topic - National News Topic - Other Topic - Politics

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Muir Mugshots
Kurt Darling

Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond

ISP Trooper Bailey
Donnie Burgess

Fallen First Responders Program Pays off ISP Trooper’s Mortgage

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Crash Scene
Ryan Hedrick

Crash and Shooting Incident on Indy’s Northwest Side

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close