Two-Vehicle Crash in Rochester Claims a Man’s Life

That accident happened on Old U-S 31 in Fulton County Tuesday afternoon.

A 1998 Buick Le Sabre driven by 23-year-old Quinton Sayger from Rochester, Indiana was heading southbound went it crossed the centerline and into the path of a 20-11 Dodge Avenger driven by Kenneth Hendricks, 37, of Plymouth.

Sayger was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Hendricks was airlifted to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, neither the consumption of alcoholic beverages nor narcotics are suspected of contributing to this crash. Notification to the family of the deceased has been made.