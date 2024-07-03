IMPD: Person Shot on Northeast Side, Later Dies at Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS–A person who was found shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning later died.

IMPD says the shooting happened sometime around 4:30 am in the 1000 block of North Rural Street. That’s between 9th and 11th Streets.

A man was found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds.

“IEMS arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, the victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital,” said IMPD Public Affairs Officer Thomas Thompson.

If you have any information, you can call Detective Christopher Morgan at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Morgan@indy.gov.