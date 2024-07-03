Indy Named One Of The Most Polite Midwestern Cities

Indianapolis has been recognized as one of the most courteous and polite cities in the Midwest. A recent survey conducted by a Michigan-based betting site polled 2,000 residents across Midwestern states to gauge perceptions of politeness in their communities.

The survey assessed behaviors such as holding doors, generosity in tipping, and contributing to social gatherings. Indianapolis emerged as the 10th most polite city in the region, scoring a modest 4.24 on the rudeness scale, below the Midwest average of 4.5.

In contrast, Evansville and Fort Wayne were identified as the least polite cities, scoring 5.82 and 5.71 respectively. The study highlighted St. Paul, Minnesota; Overland Park, Kansas; and Naperville, Illinois as the most courteous cities in the Midwest.

Additional insights from the study revealed that 74% of Midwesterners admitted to apologizing even when not at fault, 64% reported waving to strangers, and 41% acknowledged using the exclamation “ope.”