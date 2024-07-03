Evansville Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Pointed A Gun At Them

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A man was shot and killed by police in Evansville late Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it was that man who called 911 at around 5:15 to tell police that he was dealing with a “problem” and that if the cops didn’t come to handle that problem he’d “take care of it himself.” Sgt. Anna Gray with Evansville PD says officers were sent to the area and came across the man who then pulled out a gun.

He pointed it at the officers as he retreated into an alley. He then fired a couple rounds and officers returned fire fatally hitting him. No officers were hurt. Police think he was dealing with some sort of mental health issue.

Evansville police say five officers fired their weapons after the man initially fired at them. The whole incident was caught on body camera. All five of those officers are now on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

Detectives are expected to release body camera footage in a press conference at some point today.